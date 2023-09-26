Man suspected of shooting two SAPD officers in court Monday

Jesse Garcia, Junior, 28, was taken into custody on August 24 after a standoff with police on the west side.

SAN ANTONIO — The man suspected of shooting two San Antonio police officers last month is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Jesse Garcia, Junior, 28, was taken into custody on August 24 after a standoff with police on the west side. Days later, a judge denied him bond due to violating previous bond conditions.

A pre-trial hearing is set Monday, according to online court records.

Garcia is a suspect in the first of a string of shootings involving San Antonio police last month. Police say Garcia barricaded himself inside an apartment near Loop 410 and Highway 90 after shooting two SAPD officers.

The 28-year-old was wanted by police on multiple felony warrants and now faces more charges in connection with the incident on August 24.

Back on August 30, two officers testified against Garcia in the case.

One of them was Officer Adam Rule, who was injured alongside his partner Officer Rhett Shoquist. During that same hearing, a judge determined Garcia would remain behind bars until his trial hearing. It was during that same hearing where a judge denied the suspect bond.

Earlier this month, SAPD released videos of the recent shootings involving police, but did not release this particular incident.

That’s because Garcia is also under investigation for child abuse, which under Texas law, blocks media from accessing reports and video.

It's not clear how that investigation is linked to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

