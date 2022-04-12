Man suspected of DWI crashes into SAPD SUV at scene of accident

Officers were trying to reposition their vehicles so they wouldn't get hit when a pick-up truck slammed into the back of one officer's SUV.

SAN ANTONIO — A pickup truck driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a San Antonio Police car that was blocking off traffic for another crash that happened earlier.

It happened around 1:15 a.m.Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue northwest of downtown.

While officers were trying to reposition their vehicles so they wouldn't get hit, a pickup truck slammed into the back of one officer's SUV.

Thankfully, the officer was not injured in the crash, but the pickup driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the driver is currently under investigation for DWI.

No other injuries were reported and no other information was provided.

The individuals involved in the original crash were not injured.

