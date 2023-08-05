Man suspected of DWI after crashing into business

Police say the man was given a field sobriety test and did not pass it.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver crashed his truck through a truck accessory store on the north side just before midnight Sunday.

This happened on Braniff Drive, not far from 281 and San Pedro.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man standing next to his wrecked truck and damage to the front of the store.

The driver was given a field sobriety test, which police say he failed. He was subsequently booked on suspicion of DWI.

The commercial building suffered minor damage such as broken glass and a broken product fixture inside the store.

No injuires were reported.

