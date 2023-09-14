Man suffers severe head trauma after being hit by car

Police say the driver did not stop after hitting the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car whose driver did not stop, police say.

The victim told San Antonio Police he was hit at the intersection of South Comal and West Commerce around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

The man ended up walking to a nearby bail bonds business for help.

We're told the man had severe head trauma and is now at the hospital in serious condition.

SAPD is investigating.

This is a developing story.

