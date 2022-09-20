Man suffers head and body lacerations after being hit by train

Police say Union Pacific called 9-1-1 after they stopped the train to report that they may have hit someone who was on the tracks.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has suffered head and body lacerations after being hit by a train Monday evening.

Police were called out to Zarzamora and Merida around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man being struck by a train.

Police say Union Pacific called 9-1-1 to report that they may have hit someone who was on the tracks, and following their protocol, they stopped the train and called authorities.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 30s near the railroad crossing.

Police believe the man was more than likely hit and thrown from the tracks, and luckily did not go under the train.

Officers said the victim is not cooperating with police and not answering questions.

The man suffered head and body lacerations and was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

