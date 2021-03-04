Man stumbles into McDonald's drive thru after being shot

SAPD reviewed the surveillance video and they believe the shooting happened behind the restaurant.

SAN ANTONIO — A man stumbled into a McDonald's drive thru with a gunshot wound to his rib cage area, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened just after midnight Saturday at the restaurant in the 3030 block of Nogalitos south of downtown.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s had been shot. Authorities said the man stumbled into the drive thru and got the attention of a person in their vehicle. The victim then collapsed and the customer called for help.

SAPD reviewed the surveillance video and they believe the shooting happened behind the restaurant along Marion Street; they found a crime scene with blood, but no shell casings.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. At this time, police do not have any information on a possible suspect.