Man struck by car and killed on southside

The driver told police he did not see the man due to the dark-colored clothing he was wearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed by a driver on the southside overnight, police say.

San Antonio Police responded around 1:06 a.m. to the 2200 block of SW Military Drive for reports of a pedestrian being hit by an SUV.

When officers arrived at the location, tthey found a man in his 50s with severe trauma.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

The driver who struck the man remained at the scene and called police. He told officers that he didn't see the man due to the dark-colored clothing he was wearing. He said once he saw him, it was already too late.

The driver isn't expected to face any charges.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.