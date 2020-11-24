Man struck and killed while crossing south-side street

A red SUV traveling southbound struck the man and then kept going. The driver eventually returned to the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed while attempting to cross a busy intersection on the city's south side early Monday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and Gillette Boulevard, which is near Loop 410.

A red SUV traveling southbound struck the man and then kept going, a San Antonio Police spokesman said at the scene.

The 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.