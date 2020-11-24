Man struck and killed while crossing south-side street

SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed while attempting to cross a busy intersection on the city's south side early Monday evening.
The crash happened at the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and Gillette Boulevard, which is near Loop 410.
A red SUV traveling southbound struck the man and then kept going, a San Antonio Police spokesman said at the scene.
The 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver eventually returned to the scene of the crash and was being questioned, police said. There was no indication yet whether the driver would be arrested or charged.