NEW BRAUNFELS — Police are searching for a man who caused a fatal accident and stole a vehicle at knifepoint to flee the scene.

According to an NBPD spokesperson, police were alerted around 8 AM Wednesday morning to a possible stolen vehicle located at an apartment complex on County Line Road. When officers arrived near the scene, a driver got into the stolen vehicle, a silver truck, and sped off down County Line Road towards Fisher Park.

Near the entrance of the park, the truck collided with another vehicle, killing the driver inside. Officials are working to identify the victim.

The suspect got out of his vehicle and took off on foot. He then proceeded to steal a silver 2012 Kia Forte at knifepoint and fled the scene. The driver of that vehicle was unharmed in the carjacking.

Police say the suspect is a male in his mid-20's, wearing a black hooded jacket and a white t-shirt. They warn that the suspect could still be armed with the knife. The Kia Forte has Texas license plates numbered DT6-R476 and a pink "One The Grind" sticker.

Officers are continuing their investigation at the scene and say that a portion of West County Line Road remains closed. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the suspect or the stolen vehicle call 911 immediately.

