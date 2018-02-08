SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing theft charges after he allegedly took two televisions and two guns from a home in which was temporarily staying.

The victim, a 53-year-old man who lives on Sacramento Street on the northwest side, was out of town working from late October 2017 until late January 2018. During that time, he told police he permitted John Anthony Walsh to stay in his home. The two have known each other for two years, according to an affidavit.

When the victim returned to his home on January 31, he told police was missing two large screen TVs, an air compressor and a pistol.

A neighbor said she noticed Walsh and two other men carrying one of the televisions out of the house in mid-January. When asked, Walsh allegedly told her that he was getting the TV fixed, but it was not returned.

Walsh is charged with theft of less than $750. If you have any information about Walsh or this case, you are urged to contact San Antonio Police.

