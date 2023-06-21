Man standing outside home shot in the head in drive-by on the south side

Police say the man was standing in a friend's driveway at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night when a grey car drove by and someone started shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man standing outside a home on the south side of San Antonio was shot when someone in a car opened fire.

Police say the man was standing in a friend's driveway in the 1000 block of Flanders at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night when a grey car went by, and someone started shooting.

One bullet hit the victim in the head, and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear if the victim was the intended target. Police believe the gunman used a rifle to shoot the victim, who is around 19 or 20 years old.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.

