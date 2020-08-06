Man stabs neighbor after altercation on northwest side, police say

Officers say the suspect ran from the scene but called police to say he was shot at and was forced to stab the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — A man stabbed his neighbor after an altercation on the northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 12:03 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Babcock Road.

SAPD found a 24-year-old man stabbed multiple times.