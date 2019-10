SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition after being stabbed with a sword in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive on the city's north side.

According to police, the man let someone borrow his laptop and when he asked for it back, the suspect stabbed the victim in the shoulder with a sword.

The victim fell down the stairs after being stabbed with the sword.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.