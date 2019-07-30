SAN ANTONIO — Two men were walking home from a park when a driver of a black sedan pulled up, got out of the vehicle and stabbed one of the men, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place on Jasper Hollow on the east side near Sulphur Springs Road on Tuesday, just after midnight.

Police said the suspect began swinging the knife, then stabbed one of the men in the chest, arm and leg.

The victim and his friend ran to a house on Pearl Pass and called for help.

Police said the suspect fled in the vehicle and the victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.