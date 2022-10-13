Man stabbed several times in brutal attack at bar, police say

Officers were called out to the 900 block of Nogalitos near South Acme Road at 2:25 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was stabbed in a brutal attack outside a bar on the west side early Thursday morning.

A man in his 40's who got into a fight was stabbed in the back multiple times. The person who stabbed him left the scene.That person or people could face charges of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

The man who was stabbed was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have yet been made.

This is a developing story.

