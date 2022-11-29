Man stabbed several times by two women following argument at bus stop

Police say it happened at a bus stop when a man and a woman were having some sort of argument.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is now in the hospital after two random women came up and one of them reportedly stabbed him.

It happened on Zarzamora near South Park Mall on the southside just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say it happened at a bus stop when a man and a woman were having some sort of argument.

That’s when two women ran up to the couple and intervened.

Police say one of them stabbed the man who had been fighting with his partner. We’re told he was stabbed in his lower body.

A sergeant who made the scene believes the two women may have been trying to interfere or defend the woman. Police say the two women did not know the couple.

After stabbing the man, the two women ran off. They were later caught and police found the knife in a sewage drain..

The man was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Right now, it’s unclear what charges, if any, the woman could be facing.

This is a developing story.

