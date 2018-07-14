San Antonio — A man was stabbed outside the front door of Allstars Gentlemen's Sportsclub overnight on the city's northwest side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The strip club is located in the 9400 block of Interstate Highway 10 West.

Police said around 2:30 am Saturday, the victim was stabbed in the back just outside the club's front doors. He ran to the parking lot of a nearby Denny's and tried to get help.

When police arrived, they said the victim was uncooperative with providing information about the suspect or events leading up to the stabbing.

He was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are hoping he has a change of heart at the hospital and shares information on the suspect.

