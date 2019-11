SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed outside of his home on the north side after a fight broke out between him and another man, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the Thousand Oaks area near Highway 281.

Police said a man stabbed the homeowner in the abdomen and was eventually taken into custody.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Charges are pending against the suspect.