San Antonio — A man almost lost his life after refusing to a buy a purse from a man on the city's east side overnight, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said around 1:30 am Tuesday, the man was standing in his front yard in the 500 block of Glamis Avenue when he was approached by another man who asked him if he wanted to buy a purse. When he refused, the man allegedly stabbed him in the chest, police said.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect was only described as with tattoos covering his face.

No arrests were reported.

