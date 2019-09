SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in his southside-home, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Baylor near South Flores Street.

Police said the suspect, who knew the victim, walked into the victim's home and began to argue with him.

Authorities said the suspect pulled a knife, stabbed the man and fled the scene. Police have identified the suspect and he will be charged with aggravated assault.