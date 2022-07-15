Man stabbed after leaving restaurant; initially refuses help in fear of being deported, police say

The victim managed to walk to a nearby fire station for help, even with life-threatening injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed after leaving a restaurant on the city's west side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday at a restaurant on Culebra and North Zarzamora Street.

The man reportedly told police he was leaving the restaurant when someone tried to rob him. When the victim refused, the suspect stabbed the man in the neck.

Authorities said the man initially refused to go to a hospital because he was afraid he'd be deported.