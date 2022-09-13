Man stabbed in the neck after suspected road rage incident, police say

According to SAPD, one driver cut off another driver and the suspect followed the victim into a parking lot of a Dick's Sporting Goods store at South Park Mall.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police say two people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a stabbing on the south side Tuesday afternoon.

According to SAPD, it all started when one driver reportedly cut off another driver. The suspect followed the victim into a parking lot of a Dick's Sporting Goods store at South Park Mall.

Police say the victim was trying to get away from the suspect. At some point, they got out and started fighting and the suspect pulled a knife on the victim. The victim was slashed in the neck.

Officers at the scene say the wound was not deep and the victim should recover. The man was taken to hospital.

Police said one suspect was arrested near the parking lot and a second suspect was arrested at Zarzamora and I-35.

They could face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officers said.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.