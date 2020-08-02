SAN ANTONIO — One man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the hip early Saturday morning, police say.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, two men were in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Porter Street when a fight broke out just before 2:30 a.m.

At some point during the fight, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the hip.

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, who police believe to be a homeless person in the neighborhood, ran off from the house.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation continues.