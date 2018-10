SAN ANTONIO — Terrell Hills Police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that took place early Thursday morning on the northeast side.

According to police, a man was robbed and stabbed in the eye on Austin Highway. Alamo Heights EMS were on the scene and the 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

Police say it happened around 3:45 this morning on Morningside. Police are still looking for the person or people who stabbed him. The man's condition was not immediately available.

