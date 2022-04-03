Man in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest while walking, police say

Police said the victim wasn't being uncooperative, so details as to what led up to the incident are unknown.

SAN ANTONIO — A man went for a walk, but ended up getting stabbed in the chest, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Friday in the 2500 block of Nacogdoches Road.

When police arrived, they found the man, who is in his 30s, with a deep stab wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the victim was living in a car with his friend behind a gas station. The victim got out of the vehicle to go for a walk, but when he came back, he was covered in blood.

All he was able to tell police was that he was stabbed in a nearby alley.

Police said the victim wasn't being uncooperative, so details as to what led up to the incident are unknown. But, SAPD said they are contacting gas station management to review surveillance video.

The victim's friend who also lived in the car was questioned by police.