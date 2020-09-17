Man stabbed following crash between woman and her ex-boyfriend

According to San Antonio Police, the woman's new boyfriend was stabbed during a confrontation about the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital overnight after being stabbed in the abdomen.

Officers were called out to the 400 block of Hoover around 3:30 a.m. for a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man with a single stab wound to the abdomen. The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to a spokesman with SAPD, a woman and her ex-boyfriend crashed into each other on Wednesday.

Around 3:30 a.m., the spokesman said that the woman and her new boyfriend went to the ex-boyfriend's house to discuss the accident. At some point, an argument ensued and the new boyfriend was stabbed in the abdomen.

The ex-boyfriend ran away from his home after the stabbing, the spokesman said.