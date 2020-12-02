SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed several times during a fight over his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing at a home on South Navidad just after midnight.

Police say the aunt of the man's girlfriend showed up wanting to take her somewhere, but the man didn't want to her to go.

The man and aunt started fighting and the aunt's boyfriend stabbed the other man in the head and back.

The man who was stabbed was taken to BAMC. Police are still looking for the suspect.