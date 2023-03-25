Man stabbed in his car while sleeping; police search for suspect, SAPD says

Officials say the man was sleeping in his car when a homeless person opened the door and stabbed him in the stomach before running away.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man sleeping in his car on the northwest side Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Legacy Oaks Business Complex on the 5300 block of Fredericksburg Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the man was sleeping in his car when a homeless person opened the door and stabbed him in the stomach before running away.

EMS arrived on the scene to attend to the man's injuries.