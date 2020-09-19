Man stabbed by woman's boyfriend after woman calls man to pick her up, police say

The stabbing happened Friday night in the 300 block of San Gabriel.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officers were called out to the 300 block of San Gabriel for a stabbing around 8:50 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, a woman and her boyfriend got into a fight. At some point, the woman called another man to come and pick her up. When the man arrived at the location, the woman's boyfriend assaulted and stabbed the other man.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is in custody.