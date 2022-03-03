Man stabbed by ex-girlfriend multiples on the southwest side, police say

When the suspect discovered her dead dog, she went over to the victim's trailer and started stabbing him, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed by his ex-girlfriend multiple times on the southwest side Wednesday night, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the stabbing at the 4000 block of SW Military. When police arrived on scene, they said the victim wasn't there.

Police said a woman in her 60s found her dog dead near her trailer in the trailer park she lived in. She went over to her ex-boyfriend's trailer and began attacking him with a knife. Police said it was a gruesome attack, and the victim had deep stab wounds along with defensive wounds.