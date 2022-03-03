Man stabbed by ex-girlfriend multiples on the southwest side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed by his ex-girlfriend multiple times on the southwest side Wednesday night, police say.
San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the stabbing at the 4000 block of SW Military. When police arrived on scene, they said the victim wasn't there.
Police said a woman in her 60s found her dog dead near her trailer in the trailer park she lived in. She went over to her ex-boyfriend's trailer and began attacking him with a knife. Police said it was a gruesome attack, and the victim had deep stab wounds along with defensive wounds.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to be okay. The suspect had to be negotiated out of her house by police, but surrendered after 20 minutes. She is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.