SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed by a friend he tried to keep from driving drunk on the city's west side overnight, according to police.

The San Antonio Police Department was called to the 1000 block of Patton Boulevard around 5:30 am Sunday.

Investigators said the childhood friends had been drinking at a baby shower. When one of them attempted to leave, the victim tried to stop him from getting behind the wheel under the influence.

The man allegedly pulled a knife on him and stabbed him in the neck, according to police.

The victim tried to run but collapsed in the street. There's been no confirmation on his latest condition.

The suspect was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

© Exclusive to KCEN