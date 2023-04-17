Man stabbed after confronting another man about alleged owed money

Police say the man told them he was trying to collect money he was owed when the other man pulled out a weapon and stabbed him in the back.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man got stabbed on the west side of town while he was attemting to get some money back that he was owed.

Officers found the 40-year-old victim at a 7-11 store on Jackson Keller near Vance Jackson just after 10 p.m. Sundau night.

According to San Antonio Police, the man was confronting a 20-year-old man about money he said the younger man owed him, when the younger man pulled out a weapon and stabbed him in the back.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect ran way after the stabbing. He will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when caught.

At Approx SAPD/FD made 2562 Jackson Keller for reports of a cutting in prog- on arrival police say they discovered a man in his 40s with a single stab wound to the right lumbar region.

