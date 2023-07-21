Man stabbed after argument north of downtown, walks to QT for help

The attack happened near the QT on San Pedro just before 11:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed in an area north of downtown and walked to a QuikTrip to ask for help late Thursday night, police said.

The attack happened near the QT on San Pedro just before 11:30 p.m.

A San Antonio detective told KENS 5 two men were fighting and one cut the other. The victim sought help from a security guard at the gas station.

The crime scene was extensive, starting at Elmira and ending at Euclid.

Multiple people were detained in this stabbing, and it is not clear if the suspect was among those detained.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

