Man stabbed after argument between couple escalates, police say

It happened around 3:20 a.m. at the Union Park Apartments of the southeast side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — An overnight argument between a man and woman sent the man to the hospital after the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police say.

Police were called out to the Union Park Apartments in the 4600 block of S. Hackberry around 3:21 a.m. Sunday for reports of a cutting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in his arm.

The sergeant said that a man and woman were arguing, and at some point during the fight the woman said she felt scared, which prompted her to pull out a knife and stab the man.

He was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

Police say the man has a different story, however, and they will continue to investigate exactly what happened.

It's unclear If the two are in a relationship as each one says different from the other, according to police.

The woman may be facing serious charges after the detectives question her.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

