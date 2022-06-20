Man slaps store employee after grabbing CDs without paying, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is accused of slapping a store employee after attempting to steal CDs from a Family Dollar, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Family Dollar on Pleasanton Road.
Police said the man is a known shoplifter at the store. When he was asked to leave, he reportedly grabbed a bunch of CDs and tried to walk out without paying.
Authorities said a female employee confronted the man, and he slapped her before running out of the store.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.