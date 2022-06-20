Man slaps store employee after grabbing CDs without paying, police say

Police said the man is a known shoplifter at the store.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is accused of slapping a store employee after attempting to steal CDs from a Family Dollar, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Family Dollar on Pleasanton Road.

Police said the man is a known shoplifter at the store. When he was asked to leave, he reportedly grabbed a bunch of CDs and tried to walk out without paying.

Authorities said a female employee confronted the man, and he slapped her before running out of the store.