SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while walking on the northeast side, and it's still not clear who shot him or why, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on O'Connor Road near Britney Circle.

The man told officers he was walking on O'Connor when he was shot in the leg. He says he didn't see the shooter and doesn't know where the bullet came from.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center but is expected to be okay.