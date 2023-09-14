Man shot while allegedly trying to break into cars at west side hotel, police say

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night at the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott off of Highway 151.

Now investigators are trying to figure out who did it.

This happened outside a hotel on Wiseman Boulevard. off of Highway 151 around 10:20 p.m. San Antonio Police seem to think whoever shot the man got scared and drove off.

Police say a man in his mid 20s, wearing plastic gloves, appeared to be trying to break into a car when someone in a passing vehicle shot the man once, hitting him in the back of the neck, and drove off.

Police believe it was either a setup by an illegal crime group or someone who saw the man and wanted to stop him.

The man was taken to University Hospital in life-threatening condition.

The hotel says they called the owner of the vehicle that was being broken into. Police say he was asleep during the shooting.

SAPD is now looking at surveillance video to try and find the shooter.

