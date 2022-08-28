Man shot while stopped at red light in apparent road rage incident on west side

A third driver that was also stopped in traffic near the victim's vehicle fired shots at the suspect, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot following what appears to be a road rage incident on the west side of town.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on W Loop 1604 at Culebra Rd on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the location for reports of a shooting in progress.

Officers said both the suspect and victim were traveling north on Loop 1604 access road, approaching Culebra Rd. when they stopped at a red light.

The suspect got out of his car and walked over to the victim's car and fired multiple shots, hitting the 44-year-old victim and his car.

A third driver that was also stopped in traffic near the victim's vehicle fired shots at the suspect.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

CSI and Homicide detectives made to scene to process.

This is a developing story.

