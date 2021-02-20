Man shot while sleeping in east-side home

Police said a vehicle drove by and someone in the car opened fire. The driver then took off.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 50s was shot while he was sleeping in his east-side home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Longview Drive near Martin Luther King Park.

Police said a vehicle drove by and someone in the car opened fire at the home. The driver then took off.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Authorities said they were in a dark colored vehicle. Multiple shell casings were found on the street.