Man shot while leaving club on the north west side, police say

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of West Avenue.

Police said a man was leaving a club when someone drove by and shot him. The victim was shot in the thigh and taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle continued down West Avenue and police have not been able to located it since.