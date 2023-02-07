Man shot while driving on east side by unknown suspect

Police said the victim had no idea where the shots were fired from.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while driving on the east side of town overnight, according to police.

It happened around 2:17 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Roland Avenue and Rigsby Avenue.

The man told police he was driving down Rigsby when shots were fired and he was hit. He proceeded to drive to the intersection and called police. He said he had no idea which direction or even where the shots were fired from.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injury, which officials say was non life-threatening.

Police are still trying to find the crime scene.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

