Man shot while driving home; police search for suspect

The truck was hit several times with bullets and the man was shot once in the leg.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while driving home, but the victim did not see the suspect, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Avenida Prima on the city's northeast side.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was driving his pickup truck when an unknown suspect shot at him. The victim reportedly said he did not see the suspect and did not know where the bullets came from.

The truck was hit several times with bullets and the man was shot once in the leg. He drove to his house and called for help.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. Authorities are working to determine where the shooting took place and who is responsible.