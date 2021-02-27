Man shot while attempting to steal vehicle from Bulverde gas station, authorities say

The man reportedly tried to steal the vehicle, and the owner of the car shot him.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while attempting to steal a vehicle at a Bulverde gas station, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the 35000 block of FM 3159.

The man reportedly tried to steal the vehicle, and the owner of the car shot him. The man who tried to steal the car then took off in a red SUV with at least three other people inside.

The man was then found in the 17100 block of Highway 46 West. He was taken to Stone Oak Methodist Hospital, but has been released and taken in for questioning.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the other people involved who fled in the Red SUV. They are described as two men and one woman.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 620-3400 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at (830) 620-8477.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.