Man shot twice in leg while riding his bike, police say

It happened just after midnight on the southwest side of town.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time to help a man who was shot in the leg while riding his bike on the southwest side of town just after midnight.

Police say they were called early Tuesday for reports of a shooting on Somerset Rd at Cree Street, not far from South San High School.

Officials say a 24-year-old man was riding his bike heading north on Somerset when he was shot twice by a suspect in a passing vehicle, hit twice in the leg.

A good Samaritan took the victim to Texas Vista Medical Center where he was stabilized before being transported to BAMC in stable condition.

No information was provided by police on the suspect other than he was driving a dark colored sedan.

No other injuries were reported.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.