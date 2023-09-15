Man shot twice by police officers responding to call for domestic violence

It happened at an apartment complex right across from St. Mary's University on the west side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police shot a man while respondng to a call for domestic violence on the city's west side of town.

This happened on the 3100 block of Culebra Road just across from St. Mary's University around 2 a.m. Friday morning.



We were briefed by Chief William McManus and he stressed that this is all preliminary information, as he has not had an opportunity to review the body camera footage yet. This is just what he has been told by officers after he arrived at the scene.

Police say they responded to a call about domestic violence from a woman who said she was "pistol-whipped" by her boyfriend and called for help.

When officers showed up at the apartment, the door was open and the suspect was holding a gun. He turned towards the police officer and pointed the gun at him. That officer reportedly fired twice at the suspect, who police say is either 19 or 20 years old.



Chief McManus says the man was hit once or possibly twice in the upper body. He was taken to University Hospital where at last check he was in surgery.

This is the sixth shooting involving SAPD in the past three weeks. No officers were injured in this shooting.

The officer who shot the man is a six-year veteran with the department. He will be placed on administrative duty per SAPD policy while they investigate.

This is a developing story.

