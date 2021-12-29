Man shot twice after confronting alleged robbers, police say

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot twice, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot twice at a motel off of SW Loop 410, police say.

Just after 4 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the 2100 block of SW Loop 410.

SAPD says the victim saw two men who had robbed him a couple of nights ago at a motel and decided to confront them. When he confronted them, they shot him in the back and leg.