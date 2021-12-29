x
Man shot twice after confronting alleged robbers, police say

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot twice, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot twice at a motel off of SW Loop 410, police say.

Just after 4 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the 2100 block of SW Loop 410.

SAPD says the victim saw two men who had robbed him a couple of nights ago at a motel and decided to confront them. When he confronted them, they shot him in the back and leg.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The two men left the scene in a black car.

