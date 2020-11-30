Man shot through apartment door; police searching for suspect

Police said the two men were outside in the parking lot talking when some sort of incident took place.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man accused of shooting another man through the sliding glass door of an apartment.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lantana Apartments in the 4600 block of Vance Jackson Road.

Police said the two men were outside in the parking lot talking when some sort of incident took place. The victim went back inside his apartment unit with his wife, and went up to the sliding balcony door on the second floor.

That's when when the suspect opened fire at the door, hitting the man and both the upper and lower level apartments.

The suspect took off, and a description has not been provided. The victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.