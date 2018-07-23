SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot several times trying to get into the apartment where his girlfriend was staying, according to police.

The incident started around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning at the “Meadows of Bentley Drive” apartments on Gawain Drive.

Police say man came over to see his girlfriend who was staying at her grandfather's apartment. The boyfriend was reportedly banging on the windows and doors. When the grandfather confronted the boyfriend, he heard gunshots. The grandfather fired back, hitting the boyfriend three times.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police are still investigating.

