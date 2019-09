SAN ANTONIO — A man was sitting in his living room when a vehicle drove by and fired shots into his apartment, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Deerwood Drive on the northeast side.

Police said the man was hit several times and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition.

Authorities did not have a description of the vehicle, but they questioned a person of interest. No arrests were reported.