SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was shot several times, but police aren't sure yet who shot him or why.

Officers found the man in the doorway of a home on Coral Sunrise on the northeast side around midnight.

He's now at SAMMC in critical condition with gunshots to his stomach and back.

Police don't have any information about what led up to the shooting, but the victim did give them a name.

